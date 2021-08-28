Diet No Diet by Jennifer Aniston









Intermittent fasting helps not only to lose weight (or keep the existing one) without serious restrictions, but also has a beneficial effect on the work of the whole body. It has been proven that long breaks between meals allow all body systems to regularly “reboot”, which significantly reduces the risk of various chronic diseases.

Plus, intermittent fasting can help fight premature aging (if you don’t believe me, look at Jennifer). Long periods of recovery between the last meal and the first meal reduce the potential for inflammatory reactions, which are known to be the real catalyst for aging. And if you also build a diet of foods rich in antioxidants (we talked about them in more detail here), protection against aging will gain double strength.







As you know, nutrition is 70% of success when it comes to creating a dream figure, the remaining 30% is training. Aniston employs a personal trainer who regularly supervises strength training and high-intensity HIIT exercises. The latter, among other things, are able to slow down the aging process at the cellular level – we talked about how this is possible here. Regular Pilates exercises help Jennifer to regain her muscles after an intense workout and find harmony with herself.