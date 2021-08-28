Emma Roberts is pregnant with a boy

Актриса ждет мальчика!

What all the fans of the American actress, the stars of the “Scream Queens” series, have been waiting for for so long, has finally come true. Emma Roberts has confirmed the rumors about her pregnancy. The girl not only said that very soon she would give birth to a boy, but also shared with fans cute photos of her rounded tummy.

Read also: Movie legends: 13 most famous bangs from movie masterpieces

Let us remind you that Emma Robert almost fell into disgrace of her fans’ indignation when she decided to part with her old “love” – actor Evan Peters. For almost 7 years, the star of the series “Pose” and the celebrity, who became famous for the role of Nancy Drew, met with varying success. They were even engaged for several years, but in 2019 the relationship came to an end. It is interesting that it was Emma who turned out to be the “villain” in the pair, who confirmed the information that she was not always loyal to Evan.

Since April 2019, the actress, who is currently involved in the cast of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, has been dating yet another Hollywood handsome. Garrett became the girl’s chosen one Hedlund, who began his career with the role of Patroclus in the legendary “Troy”.









Just the other day, 29-year-old Roberts and 35-year-old Hedlund shared the joyful information that a replenishment is planned in their pair. The actress put up a cute photo in which a girl poses in a white summer sundress, and Garrett gently hugs her around the waist.

I AM…and two of my most beloved boys, – with such a commentary on the picture, Emma dispelled all possible doubts of the fans about the “state” of her health.

Emma’s aunt, legendary actress Julia Roberts, also commented on the photo, adding a humble “love you”.

Recall that before the relationship with Emma, ​​the future father Hedlund For 4 years he dated another blonde actress – Kristen Dunst. The couple broke up in 2016.