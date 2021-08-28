Honduras gets its first Bitcoin ATM | Blockchain24

TGU Consulting Group, a Honduran company based in the capital Tegucigalpa, reportedly installed the country’s first Bitcoin ATM.

According to a Friday Reuters report, TGU CEO Juan Mayen has spearheaded the move to install a Bitcoin ATM in one of the capital’s office buildings. The la bitcoinera machine allows crypto users to purchase BTC and Ether using the local fiat currency, lempires, provided they are willing to scan their IDs and disclose certain personal information.

Mayen said it was the first automated way to buy Bitcoin in Honduras, but many software developers accepted cryptocurrency for payments. Many residents had to personally exchange cash for crypto, an act he described as “very inconvenient and dangerous” in the country – data from crowdsourcing platform Numbeo shows that crime rates in Honduras are “very high,” according to the TGU executive director.









Legislators in some Central American countries are taking more and more pro-crypto positions as the market continues to grow. El Salvador is currently installing Bitcoin ATMs across the country in preparation for the cryptocurrency to be accepted as a legitimate tender starting September 7. At least one member of Panama’s Congress is also proposing that the country pass legislation to accept bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro data shows BTC price at time of publication is $ 48,976, up more than 3% in the last 24 hours. ETH is priced at $ 3,272, up more than 4% over the same period.