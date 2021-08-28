How Ariana Grande became the planet’s biggest pop star

In one room sat the producer guys, Mike Forster and Scootie Anderson from the Social House duo and Victoria’s ex-boyfriend, Tommy TB Hits Brown, while the girls in the other were writing lyrics. Moreover, since Ariana and Pete Davidson sometimes converged, then diverged, and in principle it was embarrassing to list names like that, there were two more versions of the song – one without names, and the other proceeding from the reality that Ari and Pete stay together … As all participants in the process admit, it was immediately clear that it was the version with the names that should be released, because it is objectively the best, but since this is a very delicate process and a bold step, for the artist’s peace of mind, everyone pretended that they were taking backup versions seriously.

The album also contains a couple of tracks, to which the titans of the industry, producers Max Martin, Ilya Salmanzade and Savan Kotecha, have made a big part of Ariana’s previous hits. These are the already mentioned “Bloodline”, “Bad Idea” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”. About the latter, it is known that the idea came to the singer in the car, while she was driving to the studio, and also that this song was included in the album of the very last – instead of some too frank song, which Ariana is not yet ready to release.









She listens to all these songs with pleasure herself – except for “Ghosting”, too daring (she was persuaded to leave on the record by the manager Scooter Brown). In it, she talks about the complexity of the situation when she loves Pete Davidson, and hates herself for crying for Mac Miller and thereby hurting his partner, although he endures everything steadfastly and never admits how painful he is. She also uses, but does not credit, a sample from the track “2009” from Mac Miller’s latest album.

Actually, there are a lot of references to Mac on the album. The word “Imagine”, one of his tattoos, is the name of the very first track on the disc, in which she also paraphrases several lines from his song “Cinderella”, which he dedicated to her.