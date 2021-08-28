how to make money on the growth of XRP token :: RBC.Crypto

Popular TradingView author Alexander Klinkov talks about the prospects of Ripple’s cryptocurrency

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

Ripple is the tech company behind the XRP Ledger distributed ledger, XRP cryptocurrency, and the RippleNet product for financial institutions that allows banks to send money to any country in seconds and at minimal cost. Ripple’s partner network has over 300 banks, including Santander and Siam Commercial Bank, but most of them do not use XRP cryptocurrency.

On December 22, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple. After this news, XRP price fell 70% in 2 weeks. Some time later, in January, Ripple filed a response to a lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It argues that the allegations of the issuance of unregistered securities are based on “an unprecedented and ill-conceived legal theory.” After the response, the XRP price has risen more than 750% in 3 months.

What’s happening now:

From May to July, the market was in correction, bitcoin collapsed from $ 65 thousand to $ 28.5 thousand and dragged away all cryptocurrencies with it. The XRP value before the start of the correction was $ 1.7, then the token fell again by 70% to the level of $ 0.5. After bitcoin has shown strength again, XRP has also gone up and is now trading around $ 1.2.

Global analysis:









XRP has been in a downtrend for almost 3 years, but at the end of March, the price managed to break through the key $ 0.6 zone. After that, the nature of the price movement changed, now each subsequent upward impulse opens a new price range, and a natural correction to a level of about 50%.

On July 19, the coin set a local low of $ 0.513. Since then, the price has risen by ~ 150%.

Now $ 0.50 (50% Fibonacci retracement) is the key level. The price forms an uptrend and moves inside very skillfully. If the trend continues, the uptrend will lead us to the $ 3 level.

Buy and Sell Plan:

Purchases: $ 1 – 0.9 and below. I recommend setting your stop-loss below $ 0.50.

Sale: $ 3, $ 8-10 and up.

Risk / Reward 1 to 18

If XRP successfully breaks through the all-time high within 3-6 months, we may see XRP at $ 10, and maybe even higher.

– A critical error has occurred on the Ethereum network

– Visa will continue to buy NFT after purchasing the token for $ 150K.

– How to make money on the correction of the crypto market. Two effective ways

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.