how was the presentation of Kanye West’s new album, HELLO! Russia

The new, long-awaited album of Kanye West Donda has not yet appeared in the public domain, it has already been presented three times. The last – yesterday, August 26 – was held in Chicago at the Soldier Field sports stadium. It was a real show that fans will be discussing for a long time.

In the center of the stadium, a full-scale model of Kanye’s Chicago home was installed, where he grew up, at first glance, resembling a provincial church parish due to the cross on the roof. The religious theme, the believer Mr. Ye, as Kanye now asks to call himself, was supported by quotes from the Bible, which were broadcast on large screens. The main action took place on the porch of the house. Kanye performed new songs in a company that some fans thought was strange. So, next to Ye appeared Marilyn Manson, who proclaimed himself once a follower of the Church of Satan, who was recently accused of violence. Also next to Kanye was the rapper DaBaby, who was criticized by the public and colleagues for harsh, homophobic statements.

DaBaby, Yeh and Marilyn Manson









However, the viewer experienced a real shock in the final of the three-hour show. First, Mr. Ye – Kanye West – set himself on fire. Putting on a special suit, Kanye burned for several minutes … All on fire, he got out of the burning house. When the house was extinguished and Kanye was brought to his senses, a bride came out of the darkness in the haze – in a white wedding dress from the new Balenciaga collection with a long veil covering her face. Kanye greeted the bride with a wide smile. The bride turned out to be incredibly similar to Kim Kardashian, with whom the divorce proceedings are still pending. The stadium began chanting “KimYe, KimYe!” Some believe that the couple are back together, but insiders have already said that Kim’s participation will not change their current status in any way.

Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event that means so much to him, the source said.

However, there were also skeptics who were sure that under the veil there was an understudy.