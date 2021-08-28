Jennifer Aniston has a new romance

And Aniston herself recently fueled rumors about a new romance.

Jennifer Aniston is back in a relationship? / photo REUTERS

According to media reports, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has a new boyfriend.

This is reported by the Mirror edition, citing sources. Read alsoJennifer Aniston – 52: From Waitress to Friends Star

At the same time, journalists do not disclose the identity of the man. “He’s down to earth, handsome, he makes her laugh, he makes her feel safe. Jennifer trusts him,” the source says.

And Aniston herself recently fueled rumors about a new romance by publishing a post on Instagram, in which she told what she expects from the relationship.









Jennifer Aniston: what is known about her

Aniston is an American actress best known for her role as Rachel Green on the TV series Friends.

Jennifer divorced Brad Pitt in 2005 after five years of marriage. The couple filed for divorce when it became known that Pitt’s partner in the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” Angelina Jolie is expecting a child from him.

In 2018, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston and her husband, actor Justin Theroux, officially announced their separation.

Author:



Olga Robeiko