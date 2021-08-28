Kim Kardashian appeared at the presentation of Kanye West’s album in a wedding dress: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

American TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian appeared at the presentation of rapper Kanye West’s album Donda in a wedding dress. This is reported by the TMZ portal.

The concert took place on August 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago. According to the information, the 40-year-old celebrity took the stage in a white wedding dress to the floor of the Balenciaga brand during the final song of the show – No Child Left Behind. The image of Kardashian was complemented by a veil.

Sources close to the former spouses told the publication that “Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event that means so much to him.” It is noted that the TV star and the rapper are no longer together, but despite this, they will forever remain a family.









Earlier it was reported that Kim Kardashian will retain her husband’s surname after the divorce. As noted by Mirror sources, the celebrity does not want to give up his double surname Kardashian West anytime soon for the sake of children. 40-year-old Kardashian and Kanye West have four of them – North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

Kardashian filed for divorce with West this February after 7 years of marriage. The entire family of the star supported her decision. The couple had a prenuptial agreement that none of the parties disputed. At the same time, it was noted that the divorce of the spouses “is as peaceful as possible.”