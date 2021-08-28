Kim Kardashian appeared on the Kanye West show in a wedding dress

The musician arranged the third spectacular presentation of the new album Donda, after which he was suspected of reuniting with his ex-wife.

American rapper Kanye West has put on the third show in honor of the new album Donda, which has not yet been released. The last event took place at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago.

In addition to the large-scale scenery and special effects, the audience was impressed by the exit of Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian during the performance of the song No Child Left Behind.

The social media star appeared on stage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress and white veil. She walked slowly towards a smiling Kanye who was holding a Bible in his hands.

The performance prompted the couple’s fans to think about their reunion, but TMZ insiders denied this information. They said that in this way Kim showed support for the ex-spouse, with whom she had been married for seven years.

Note that for the concert, Kanye built a life-size replica of his childhood home, crowned with a cross. The rapper came out of it, engulfed in flames.

There are no half measures with a @KanyeWest performance. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/jPrFxD5Naa – Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 27, 2021

Earlier it was reported that Kanye West applied for a name change to Ye.

