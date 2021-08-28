Kristen Stewart receives honorary award for contribution to cinema

Kristen Stewart

29-year-old Kristen Stewart, who is now presenting to the public a new film with her participation “To Spite the Enemies” (Seberg) and has already attended several film festivals, made it to the screening in Deauville. This French city traditionally hosts the American Film Festival.

On the red carpet, the Hollywood star appeared yesterday afternoon, surprising the audience with her new image – the actress dyed her hair pink. In the evening, Stewart was presented with the honorary Talent Award, which at the film festival honors filmmakers for their contribution to the development of this art.

I must say that the day for Kristen turned out to be rich in awards, because earlier at the festival she was awarded the sign on the Planche embankment, which is the equivalent of the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On the runway (the award ceremony coincided with the premiere of Seberg), Stewart wore a Chanel cropped jacket and short shorts, her tinted strands at the back of her head, fastened with a variety of hairpins, all in the latest fashion.









It is noteworthy that while Kristen was receiving the prize in France, it became known that the Hollywood actress would soon be awarded another honorary award. It will happen at the festival in Zurich, which will be held from September 26 to October 6.

Stewart is also expected to travel to Switzerland in person to accept the award. As part of this screening, a new film will also be shown with the participation of the actress – its premiere is scheduled for October 2.

Kristen Stewart and Festival Director Bruno Bardet

Stewart’s film career is developing very successfully, although in a recent interview, the actress admitted that not everyone in Hollywood accepts her open bisexuality.

I have been told more than once: “If you do yourself a favor and do not appear in public with your girlfriend hand in hand, then perhaps you will be invited to the Marvel films.” But I don’t want to work with people like that

– said Kristen.

Now the star is dating screenwriter Dylan Mayer.