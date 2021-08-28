Kristen Stewart with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer on a walk in Los Angeles

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

In recent months, 31-year-old Kristen Stewart has not spent much time with her beloved Dylan Meyer – the actress was busy filming the movie “Spencer”, which took place in Europe. But now that the work is completed and the picture is waiting for its premiere, Kristen can again devote herself to her personal life. Yesterday they were filmed with Dylan in Los Angeles. They went for a walk and stopped by several shops to shop.

In public, Kristen made her debut with a new hair color – she dyed her hair red. Before that, the star was blonde for a long time.

Kristen Stewart has been dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer for about two years. According to Stewart, two weeks after the beginning of the romance, she realized that she loved Dylan, and confessed her feelings to her. Stewart’s intentions towards her beloved are more than serious: she admitted that she wants to connect her life with Dylan and marry her. But while Kristen is waiting for the right moment to propose to his girlfriend.

I can’t fucking wait. I have a few ideas that I know will be the coolest solution. I want to make films and have children with this girl. I can’t believe I’m so lucky. I literally drew her in my dreams, but it turned out that she exists, – she shared.



