Lana Del Rey denies accusations of “publicizing violence” and criticizes Beyoncé and Ariana Grande for songs about sex and cheating

Lana Del Rey

There is a new scandal on the network: this time the culprit of the commotion is the 34-year-old singer Lana Del Rey, whose new post on Instagram is actively discussed on the Internet. In the publication, the artist not only announced the imminent release of a new album (its release is scheduled for September 5), but also criticized Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Nikki Minaj and other popular representatives of the western stage. The star expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that the songs of the above-mentioned pop artists about sex and infidelity occupy the first lines of the world charts, while she herself is accused of romanticizing violence due to compositions about tragic love.

Lana Del Rey wrote this post for a reason: according to the singer, during all 10 years of her career, she constantly felt attacks from representatives of the feminist movement, who condemned her for songs about toxic relationships in which a woman was a victim. In her work, Del Rey has repeatedly confessed her love for partners who humiliated her and used violence.

Lana Del Rey

Culture question: Now that Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kelani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have already taken their first lines on the music charts with their songs about how to be sexy, go naked, have sex. betrayal and much more, can I finally return to compositions about self-realization, falling in love, even if not an ideal relationship or dancing for money or anything else – and not be crucified and condemned at the same time for allegedly romanticizing violence?

I’m fed up with pop singers who say I glorify violence when in reality I’m just a glamorous person glorifying modern realities. I sing about something we meet every day – the emotional and dependent relationships that people all over the world encounter. I just want to say that over the past ten years, I have glorified submissive and passive roles in relationships in my lyrical compositions, which often led people to say that I threw women back hundreds of years.

– Lana began her post.

The singer clarified that she was not opposed to feminism, and also admitted that she was tired of the constant onslaught of haters criticizing her for praising violence in her songs. Lana also believes that modern standards in music discriminate against women and their work:

I want to make it clear: I am not an anti-feminist, but I believe that in feminism there should be a place for women who look and behave like me. Such women who say “no”, and men hear it as “yes”, women who are condemned for their sincerity and subtle mental organization. Those who are deprived of their voices and the opportunity to tell their own story of a man or stronger woman.

I was honest and optimistic about the difficult relationship I had. Breaking news: the same happens to many other women. Unfortunately, this was my experience, which I have talked about up to this point in my compositions. It was 10 long years of shit that taught me a lot. I feel like my songs have helped a lot of women to stop putting on a happy face and just be able to speak up. I was criticized even for a note of sadness in my first two songs, they considered me hysterical, as if we were back in the 1920s.

At the end of her post, Lana Del Rey announced that she would continue to share feelings in her work, and also announced the release date of the new album:

It doesn’t really matter anyway. I will continue to open my soul in my two new collections of poetry. Yes, I continue to donate the proceeds from the sale of my books to the funds of the indigenous peoples of the United States, which is incredibly happy. I am sure that my new album, which will be released on September 5th, will also have my personal feelings and reflections. Thanks for reading. Happy Quarantine!









Lana Del Rey’s new post has caused a mixed reaction from subscribers. While some rejoiced at the release of the new album and thanked her for her honesty, others condemned her for criticizing her colleagues on the stage, and also remembered the track Don’t Call Me Angel, which became the main soundtrack of the remake of the popular comedy action movie Charlie’s Angels, which she recorded. along with Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, whom Lana just mentioned in her big message to her followers.

You should not braid the names of other artists in order to shield yourself. Why mention them? It’s disgusting.

You are completely wrong! It’s just that no one wants to listen to your depressing music. It’s not okay to belittle other women! Is this feminism? You’re just ridiculous! Shame other women to promote their books and new album? Complete disappointment

– indignant subscribers expressed their opinion.

However, reproaches against Lana Del Rey from feminists are quite understandable. For example, in her track Ultraviolence there is a line “he hit me, and it was like a kiss.” Back in 2017, Lana admitted that she no longer sings this part of the verse during her performances:

I don’t like it, I don’t sing this line anymore. I once had the experience of an abusive relationship. It was the only relationship I knew. I don’t want to say that all these lyrics were 100% true, but I really feel much more comfortable talking about what I went through, about difficult, unhealthy relationships in which the aggression did not come from me. Because of the lyrics of Lana’s songs, not only Internet users defending the ideas of feminism had complaints against her, but also journalists. For example, the artist was often criticized by the journalist Isbella Castillo. She argued that Lana’s music was riddled with anti-feminist ideas out of date:

Whether it was done on purpose or not, it is very dangerous to romanticize domestic violence. Especially when your audience consists of young and very impressionable listeners,

– Castillo once wrote in her essay.