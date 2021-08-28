Matthew McConaughey joked about “sexual tension” between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Matthew McConaughey / Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Back in mid-September, ex-spouses Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited on screen for the first time in 19 years. Together with Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and other Hollywood colleagues, they took part in an online read on the roles of the script of the old film “Easy Times at Ridgemont High.”

During this broadcast, 51-year-old Jennifer and 56-year-old Brad, to the delight of all fans who still dream of their reunion in real life, acted out a scene with an erotic connotation. According to the plot, Pitt’s hero is sexually attracted to the heroine Aniston, after which she finds him masturbating in his thoughts about her.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt online reading



Then, many viewers of online readings noted that the scene Jennifer and Brad played very believable, and also decided that there was clearly some kind of chemistry between the ex-spouses. One of the fans decided to make sure of this on the air of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where Matthew McConaughey was one of the virtual guests on Zoom.

The fan asked the actor, who then participated in the readings with Aniston and Pitt, if he felt sexual tension between the ex-spouses during the broadcast itself. At first Matthew laughed out loud, and then he answered the question.

Could I feel their chemistry through the screen? It was so tangible, so tangible … The next day there was so much talk about it! But in fact, I did not notice anything like that, but I am glad that people had something to discuss,

McConaughey replied with a smile.

Matthew McConaughey









Recall that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were together from 1998 to 2005 (from 2000 to 2005 they were married). The actors broke up after Brad met Angelina Jolie. Despite the fact that Jen and Brad have not been together for over 15 years, fans still hope that sooner or later they will reunite.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Now this topic has gained relevance again, because the other day it turned out that Pitt is lonely again: insiders claim that he recently broke up with 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, with whom, according to rumors, he met for more than nine months.