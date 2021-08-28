Megan Fox’s husband defended his son, who was criticized for long hair

“I don’t care if they are mistaken for girls.”







@brianaustingreen

Brian Austin Green











47-year-old Brian Austin Green does not often please fans on Instagram with joint photos with children. This time, he shared the picture with three sons at once – 7-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Jornie, who were born in a marriage with Megan Fox.









The actor took a selfie with the children and posted it on the social network. The boys posed for the photo with long hair. Many subscribers did not like their hairstyles, which they immediately wrote about in the comments.

Brian did not remain silent and defended his young sons. “My boys have long hair because they like this hairstyle. In my opinion, it suits them very well. I don’t care if they are mistaken for girls. I also don’t care if my sons wear the same shorts and T-shirts and cut their hair short. Some people like boys and men with long hair, some don’t. Everyone has a right to an opinion, ”he wrote.

In 2019, Meghan stated that they are raising children without gender rules. “If a boy loves princesses and a girl loves baseball, that doesn’t mean their sexuality. This indicates their communication style and creative expression. We cannot restrict children by telling them how they should play, ”Fox said.

Recall that recently Megan introduced her sons to a new lover, rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name – Colson Baker). The meeting took place under the scrutiny of the ex-wife of the actress.