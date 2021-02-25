Most Popular Golden Globe Red Carpet Star Named

Her images at the awards ceremony worried fans much more than the decisions of the jury.

We are waiting for the Golden Globes not so much to find out which film was the best over the past year, but to be inspired by the glorious exits of celebrities on the red carpet. Google analyzed popular awards related queries over the last two decades or so and found that users were most likely to look for dresses in which the stars appeared on the Golden Globes – with Jennifer Lopez as the record holder.















Over the past decade, J.Lo has been nominated for Golden Globes five times (last year, she nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2019 film Strippers). From 2010 to 2015, she appeared at the awards ceremony three times in the dresses of her favorite designer, Zuhair Murad. It was he who dressed Lopez in a white dress with an embroidered cape, a tight-fitting lace dress and a shining silver beaded dress.