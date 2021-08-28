New tattoo, friendly duo and kiss: Selena Gomez performed with a friend in Hollywood

Julia Michaels and Selena Gomez

After a long pause, 27-year-old Selena Gomez returned to creativity and has already delighted fans with several new singles and videos. Well, the other day the singer sang a duet with her friend Julia Michaels (more recently, the girls had fun together at a party on the occasion of Julia’s 26th birthday).

The joint appearance on the stage happened during the Michaels show at The Fonda Theater in Hollywood, and the appearance of Selena was a pleasant surprise for the audience. The girls presented a joint song Anxiety to the public, and Michaels had already shared the video from the concert on her YouTube channel.

The artists themselves were glad of the new meeting – on stage they hugged and kissed. Selena shared a touching photo in a story.

Thank you Selena! It was the grandest show I’ve ever played. Words cannot express how much I love you, and I am so happy that we finally sang together,

– Julia shared her emotions from the show.

And the girls are unlikely to forget this show! At least, they will be reminded of this by the tattoos that the singers did behind the scenes. The tattoo authors were Brad Rise and his colleague London Reese – the master shared the process of drawing on his Instagram. They put a tattoo on their thumb, and they chose a miniature arrow as a motive for the girl – Selena has already shared the result in a story.









My arrow always points to you

– wrote Selena, sharing joint photos with Julia.

Julia Michaels and Selena Gomez with tattoo artists

Would you get such a friendly tattoo with your best friend?