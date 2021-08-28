release date in Ukraine, first trailer, poster

Personnel focus on the role Angelina Joliewho skillfully owns extremely cool golden sword… And only for a few seconds we can catch the heroes of the rest of the team, which, apparently, is going again to face unknown forces. A voiceover tells us the Eternals’ mission: “When you love something, you fight for it.”

“Eternals” 2021: the official Ukrainian teaser trailer

Finally we saw the official Ukrainian teaser trailer “Eternal”. It is about an epic story, the events of which take place over several millennia, and about immortal heroes who are forced to come out of the shadows to protect humanity from the most ancient enemies, the Deviants.









The cast of the film “The Eternals”

Angelina Jolie (“Maleficent: Lady of Darkness”),

Richard Madden (“1917”), Salma Hayek (“The Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife”),

Kumail Nanjiani (“The Amazing Journey of Doctor Dolittle”, “Battle of the Teachers”),

Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel),

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones TV series)

The director of the film “The Eternals” became Chloe Zhao, – film director “Land of nomads” (Nomadland), which won the Best Director nomination at the 2021 Oscars.