Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had a fun weekend at the Ice Cream Museum

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with friends

Parents of large families Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively often leave their three daughters in the care of grandparents and nannies to have fun with each other. So, the other day, 43-year-old Ryan and 32-year-old Blake, together with friends, went to the Ice Cream Museum in Manhattan – the actress told her fans about this on Instagram.

Lively published a series of pictures and admitted that she now understands why everyone who has visited the museum is delighted with him. The couple, together with their friends, examined the exhibits of an interactive art exhibition dedicated to ice cream and sweets, visited the candy cave, walked through the maze of rooms and took many memorable photographs.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with a buddy Blake Lively

To visit the museum, Blake Lively chose a stylish casual look: she was wearing a loose-fitting denim dress, thick black tights and ankle boots with heels. The long hair of the actress was loose and curled in careless curls, and there was practically no makeup on her face. In the comments, many subscribers noted that after giving birth, Blake began to look even more beautiful and fresher.

Blake Lively with a friend

Recall that in early October, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became parents for the third time – the star couple had a daughter again, whose name they have not yet named. In addition to the newborn baby, Blake and Ryan also have two daughters – five-year-old James and three-year-old Ines. By the way, in one of his recent interviews, Reynolds spoke about their upbringing.









I like my life. I love my children. I know that it is not customary to talk about it. It’s hard with three girls

Ryan admitted.

Despite all the difficulties, Blake and Ryan do not deny that in the future they will once again decide to replenish the family – in one of her conversations with reporters, Lively admitted that if she could, she would give birth to “30 children.”

Ryan Reynolds