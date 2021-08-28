Ryan Reynolds congratulated Blake Lively unusually

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds unusually congratulated his wife, actress Blake Lively, on her birthday. What already became known, it was a prank. It is reported by the Just Jared edition.

Ryan Reynolds – photo from open sources

For example, on Ryan’s birthday, Blake bought apple pie instead of cake. Also Ryan published a series of her unfortunate photos on his wife’s birthday. And nand this time, on his wife’s 34th birthday, the actor prepared a practical joke. Earlier this week, he posted a video on TikTok with Mariah Carey’s song Fantasy. The next day, the singer recorded a video in a duet with the actor.

Carey sang, “Mmm, baby, I’m so in love with you.”

After that, Carey said that they did not agree that way. She meant Blake was supposed to be in the video, not Ryan.

“We didn’t agree that way,” the singer laughed.









In response, the actor wrote that a duet with Carey is the best thing that happened to him at any time on August 25. By the end of the day, Ryan had not congratulated his wife.





