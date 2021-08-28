Selena Gomez and The Weeknd named Time’s Most Influential People

As well as Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and 17-year-old Jojo Siwa.







REX / Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd











Time magazine has published its annual TOP 100 Most Influential People in the World. The Artists category includes Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Halsey, Trash creator Fili Waller-Bridge and network star Jojo Siwa. By tradition, the stars were presented by their famous colleagues.









“Selena Gomez is shamelessly spreading her wings and increasing her influence wherever her dreams take her,” wrote actress America Ferrera. – She has always been a great performer, but she is not limited to music. Selena uses her platform boldly while maintaining her identity. She personifies her powerful generation, which openly rejects the notion that you can only be one person – an artist, activist or citizen of the world. ”

Elton John admired The Weeknd’s talent: “He is a mysterious figure in an era when mystery is rare in pop music … He is not interested in profit for profit, but he is one of the most listened to artists on Spotify. Like the Prince, he lives by his own rules. This is how an artist should be. “

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion has been named one of the top discoverers of 2020.

“It’s great to see her become a platinum-selling artist with her viral hit Hot Girl Summer and the top hits Savage and WAP,” said Oscar-winning actress Taraji Henson. “But it would be foolish to think that she would limit herself to this. She is deep in nature. She went to college. She is an artist. She is free in spirit. The industry may be trying to stigmatize her in this rap game, but it has far more ambitious plans. I just want her to keep winning. ”