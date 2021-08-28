Selena Gomez blew up the network with a seductive video for the song Rare: video – Latest news

The breakup with Justin Bieber, treatment in a mental hospital, the marriage of a former lover with model Hailey Baldwin – 2019 for Selena Gomez was full of unpleasant events. Therefore, the artist took a break from her work and abandoned the planned performances. However, at the end of the year, Selena Gomez announced her return to show business. She recorded a special album called Rare (“Rare”), which she divided into two parts: before and after a difficult stage of life.

Therefore, the track of Selena Gomez attracted the attention of the whole world and went viral on the network. The composition Rare, which the artist wrote during her rehabilitation in the hospital, tells about unhappy love. According to the track’s lyrics, the guy didn’t appreciate the girl’s uniqueness and left her. This was exactly the end of Selena’s romance with Justin Bieber.

I watched as we grew up … Now it seems to me that you do not care. Why can’t you see that I’m so alone?

– says the song.

In the video, Selena Gomez performs in delicate dresses and bikinis. The artist seems to find herself in a fairy-tale world, where she heals wounds from unhappy love.

Watch the video for the song Selena Gomez Rare: video

Selena Gomez – Rare: new song lyrics

Baby

You’ve been so distant from me lately

And lately

Don’t even wanna call you baby

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby right now it feels like-

It feels like

You don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me,

That’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I’m special, yeah

And I’ll bet somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

Baby

Don’t make me count up all the reasons to stay with you

No reason

Why you and I are not succeeding

Uh uh

Cute,

Lately you’ve been so distant

That I don’t even want to call you “cute.”

I thought we would grow old together

Toast bread in a toaster.

My ambition was too great.

I’m waiting for you upstairs

But why are you acting like I’m not here?

Baby, it just seems to me now

Chorus:

It seems to me that you don’t care.

Why don’t you understand that I am special?

I am always near,

But you don’t do the same for me, it’s not fair.

I’m not without flaws

But I don’t pretend to be.

I know I’m special, yes.

And I bet there is someone else

Who can tell me that I am very rare

Who will make me feel like that.

Cute,

Don’t make me look for arguments “for”

To stay with you.

Why are we failing with you?

Chorus

I will not beg you

I won’t cry for you

I don’t get what I need from you.

Don’t you know it’s hard to find someone like me?

Honey, you’ve been so distant lately.

To stay with you.