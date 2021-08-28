Selena Gomez blew up the network with a seductive video for the song Rare: video – Latest news

The breakup with Justin Bieber, treatment in a mental hospital, the marriage of a former lover with model Hailey Baldwin – 2019 for Selena Gomez was full of unpleasant events. Therefore, the artist took a break from her work and abandoned the planned performances. However, at the end of the year, Selena Gomez announced her return to show business. She recorded a special album called Rare (“Rare”), which she divided into two parts: before and after a difficult stage of life.
Therefore, the track of Selena Gomez attracted the attention of the whole world and went viral on the network. The composition Rare, which the artist wrote during her rehabilitation in the hospital, tells about unhappy love. According to the track’s lyrics, the guy didn’t appreciate the girl’s uniqueness and left her. This was exactly the end of Selena’s romance with Justin Bieber.
I watched as we grew up … Now it seems to me that you do not care. Why can’t you see that I’m so alone?
– says the song.
In the video, Selena Gomez performs in delicate dresses and bikinis. The artist seems to find herself in a fairy-tale world, where she heals wounds from unhappy love.
Baby
You’ve been so distant from me lately
And lately
Don’t even wanna call you baby
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby right now it feels like-
It feels like
You don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me,
That’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special, yeah
And I’ll bet somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
Baby
Don’t make me count up all the reasons to stay with you
No reason
Why you and I are not succeeding
Uh uh
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby right now it feels like-
It feels like
You don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me that’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special, yeah
And I’ll bet somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
I’m not gonna beg for you
I’m not gonna let you make me cry
Make me cry
Not getting enough from you
Didn’t you know I’m hard to find?
(Hard to find)
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high-
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby right now it feels like,
It feels like
You don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me
That’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special, yeah
And I’ll bet somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
Cute,
Lately you’ve been so distant
That I don’t even want to call you “cute.”
I thought we would grow old together
Toast bread in a toaster.
My ambition was too great.
I’m waiting for you upstairs
But why are you acting like I’m not here?
Baby, it just seems to me now
Chorus:
It seems to me that you don’t care.
Why don’t you understand that I am special?
I am always near,
But you don’t do the same for me, it’s not fair.
I’m not without flaws
But I don’t pretend to be.
I know I’m special, yes.
And I bet there is someone else
Who can tell me that I am very rare
Who will make me feel like that.
Cute,
Don’t make me look for arguments “for”
To stay with you.
Why are we failing with you?
Chorus
I will not beg you
I won’t cry for you
I don’t get what I need from you.
Don’t you know it’s hard to find someone like me?
Honey, you’ve been so distant lately.
To stay with you.