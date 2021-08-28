Saturday, August 28, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Selena Gomez spoke about her fear after breaking up with Justin Bieber: "I'm afraid of eternal loneliness"




    Selena Gomez spoke about her fear after breaking up with Justin Bieber: "I'm afraid of eternal loneliness"

    Two years after the final break with Justin Bieber, 27-year-old Selena Gomez is still alone: ​​the singer does not let new people into her life, trusting only trusted friends and family members. Now the pop star is completely immersed in the work on the music and in the development of his new cosmetics brand. Nevertheless, Selena thinks about personal happiness, but more often pessimistic thoughts about loneliness creep into her head.

    Speaking in a recent interview about the new album and title track Rare, Gomez shared her concerns. As it turned out, the performer is terrified that she will be left alone forever.

    Sometimes, when I wake up, I feel anxiety: it seems to me that I am forever alone. I begin to persuade myself and after 15 minutes I convince that every person on earth has his own soul mate, – said the singer.

    Selena and Justin’s breakup was long and painful, not to mention that it coincided with a difficult period in Gomez’s life.
    It happens that lovers hurt each other and feel some kind of satisfaction, power over a person. I’m strong enough to get out of this game – added Gomez.

