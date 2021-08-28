Striptease, hot dances and iconic couples: how Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp and others rock the 90s

Rebecca Romijn and Drew Barrymore

Not so long ago, we published a selection of archival footage from parties with the participation of supermodels of the 90s, but today we propose to continue this nostalgic photo marathon and see how the actors and musicians had fun (although some models were also involved).

In addition, this collection is also a kind of excursion into the history of famous Hollywood couples of the past – those who are forever in our hearts (Demi Moore and Bruce Willis!), And those whose novels we could already forget (Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz – simply because the latter’s 90s were very turbulent).

Jake Gyllenhaal bares his torso, Cameron Diaz dances like no one is looking, Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 30th birthday, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp remind who was the best ambassador of rock and roll life here: look at footage from the 90s and the very beginning of the 2000s!

Reese Witherspoon in the 90s Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz in 1995 Mariah Carey leaves the party in 1991 Kate Moss and Johnny Depp in 1995 Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 30th birthday in 1999 Sarah Jessica Parker at a party in 1994 Halle Berry and Eric Benet in 2000 Scarlett Johansson leaves the party in 1998 Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney in 1999 Tom Ford and Cate Blanchett in 2002 Pierce Morgan and Catherine Zeta-Jones in London 1992 Kate Hudson in 1997 Kate Beckinsale with Michael Sheen, 2001 Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland (with beer packaging) in 1990 Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale in New York in 2000 Edward Norton and Cameron Diaz dancing in Miami in 1999 Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder at the 1996 Giorgio Armani party Demi Moore and Bruce Willis heading to the actress’s 30th birthday party, 1992 Susan Sarandon, Jake Gyllenhaal (pumped up torso – here are his papers!) And Dustin Hoffman in Toronto in 2002 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Goldie Hawn in 1992 Heather Graham and Heath Ledger in 2001









Tony Ward and Madonna at the 1990 premiere of “The Nice Guys” Rebecca Romijn and Drew Barrymore at the 1999 Saturday Night Live Anniversary Party