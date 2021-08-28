Striptease, hot dances and iconic couples: how Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp and others rock the 90s

Rebecca Romijn and Drew Barrymore
Not so long ago, we published a selection of archival footage from parties with the participation of supermodels of the 90s, but today we propose to continue this nostalgic photo marathon and see how the actors and musicians had fun (although some models were also involved).
In addition, this collection is also a kind of excursion into the history of famous Hollywood couples of the past – those who are forever in our hearts (Demi Moore and Bruce Willis!), And those whose novels we could already forget (Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz – simply because the latter’s 90s were very turbulent).
Jake Gyllenhaal bares his torso, Cameron Diaz dances like no one is looking, Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 30th birthday, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp remind who was the best ambassador of rock and roll life here: look at footage from the 90s and the very beginning of the 2000s!
Reese Witherspoon in the 90sKylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz in 1995Mariah Carey leaves the party in 1991Kate Moss and Johnny Depp in 1995Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 30th birthday in 1999Sarah Jessica Parker at a party in 1994Halle Berry and Eric Benet in 2000Scarlett Johansson leaves the party in 1998Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney in 1999Tom Ford and Cate Blanchett in 2002Pierce Morgan and Catherine Zeta-Jones in London 1992Kate Hudson in 1997Kate Beckinsale with Michael Sheen, 2001Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland (with beer packaging) in 1990Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale in New York in 2000Edward Norton and Cameron Diaz dancing in Miami in 1999Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder at the 1996 Giorgio Armani partyDemi Moore and Bruce Willis heading to the actress’s 30th birthday party, 1992Susan Sarandon, Jake Gyllenhaal (pumped up torso – here are his papers!) And Dustin Hoffman in Toronto in 2002Arnold Schwarzenegger and Goldie Hawn in 1992Heather Graham and Heath Ledger in 2001
Tony Ward and Madonna at the 1990 premiere of “The Nice Guys”Rebecca Romijn and Drew Barrymore at the 1999 Saturday Night Live Anniversary Party
Photo
Gettyimages.ru