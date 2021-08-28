Taylor Swift celebrates 30th birthday with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift

On December 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her anniversary – the star of the world charts turned 30 years old. On the same day, the singer threw a noisy party, the pictures of which she shared on her Instagram just the day before. Taylor decided to spend her holiday with the closest people: among the invited were Swift’s good friend Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who not so long ago became parents for the third time, and other friends of the star.

After this crazy party, I feel how lucky I am to have all of you friends and fans. It seems like it will take me ages to find the right ways to say thanks for this!

– Swift wrote in her microblog.

Taylor Swift with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and other friends Taylor Swift with her friend

Due to the approaching Christmas and New Year, the theme of the party was chosen accordingly: the birthday girl and her many friends tried on red Santa Claus hats and posed against the background of tinsel, a curtain of iridescent “rain” and decorated Christmas trees.

A few hours before the start of the party, Gigi Hadid dedicated a post to Taylor on Instagram. In it, she said that she was incredibly in love with her friend, and also admitted that she was looking forward to a festive evening:

My Ti! My kind soul is celebrating its 30th anniversary today … And how phenomenal you are! I love you and can’t wait to congratulate you, sister! Happy Birthday!









Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift with the guests of the party

Many fans joined in the congratulations in the comments below this post. They admitted that Gigi was lucky with a friend like Taylor, and also wished the birthday girl love, inspiration and more new hits.

Taylor Swift