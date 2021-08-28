The divorcing Kardashian showed how much children love her

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210404/kardashyan-1604195803.html

MOSCOW, April 4 / Radio Sputnik. Fashion model and TV star Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram touching pictures from a family vacation with children. Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, does not forget to make time for their children together. In the photo, the model is resting on a lounger against the background of palm trees, and her son and two daughters clung to her with tenderness. “Mom’s life is on vacation,” Kardashian wrote. According to media reports, Kanye West also spends a lot of time with her children, despite her divorce from Kardashian. The issue of custody is still open. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014, together they are raising four children: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm. In early January, the media began to write about the discord in the star family. It became known that the couple spent the New Year holidays separately, and Kim took off the wedding ring. Almost two months later, the model officially filed for divorce. The reason for the dissolution of the marriage, she indicated irreconcilable disagreements with her husband. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that Kardashian surprised fans with “emaciated” buttocks. Short and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

