The expert told which cryptocurrencies can grow in September

MOSCOW, Aug 28 – PRIME. A number of altcoins (a cryptocurrency alternative to bitcoin – ed.) Have the potential to grow in September, reports the FX Team portal, citing cryptocurrency expert Austin Arnold.

Cryptocurrencies that are believed to be on the rise include altcoins such as Ethereum, Tezos, VeChain, Cardano, and Cosmos.

Altcoin Tezos (XTZ) was ranked 38th in the CoinGecko rankings.

“Tezos is a multifunctional decentralized blockchain platform with smart contracts support and the ability to create tokens and decentralized applications,” the expert said.

It is reported that Swiss Crypto Finance and Inacta, as well as InCore Bank, have started a partnership with the goal of creating regulated tokenized products on the Tezos blockchain.

Altcoin VeChain (VET) is ranked 21st on CoinGecko. VeChain is a logistics management platform.

“VET is interesting from the point of view of joint partnerships and projects with companies from the classical financial sector,” says Arnold.









Ethereum (ETH) is the second cryptocurrency familiar to many after bitcoin. The companies that donated money to support the Ethereum 2.0 update have a stake in its success.

Cosmos (ATOM) is ranked 32nd. ATOM is a decentralized blockchain network capable of interoperability through the so-called Cosmos network, known as the “Internet of blockchains”

Cardano (ADA) became the third cryptocurrency in August. For September, announced the introduction of support for smart contracts and the function of creating decentralized applications (DeFi).

“Cardano has a much lower market capitalization than BTC and ETH, and network volumes are comparable. The fees on the Cardano network are significantly lower than on the ETH network,” concluded Arnold.

The race to introduce national cryptocurrencies has started

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.

Read also:

The expert commented on the changes in the bitcoin rate