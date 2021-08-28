The first trailer of the movie “Spencer” has appeared on the network. In it, Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana.

The first trailer for Pablo Larrain’s drama “Spencer”, a biopic about the life of Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”, “Sils Maria”), has appeared on the network. The film will be released in theaters on November 5. The video shows Lady Dee’s experiences during the Christmas holidays at Sandringham Palace. Spectators see the confused and tense princess on the way to the gala reception, as well as in the privacy of the garden and in the children’s playroom.

The script was written by Stephen Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). “Spencer” tells about three critical days in the life of Diana, during which she will decide to leave the royal family and part with the heir to the British throne.





In addition to Stewart, the film stars Jack Farthing (Poldark) as Prince Charles and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) – they can also be seen in the trailer. The cast also includes Timothy Spall (The King’s Speech) and Sean Harris (The Borgia). The project was produced by Juan de Dios Larrain, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jacowski and Paul Webster. The composer is Radiohead guitarist Johnny Greenwood, who previously worked on soundtracks for Paul Thomas Anderson’s films.