The first trailer of the movie “Spencer” has appeared on the network. In it, Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana.

The first trailer for Pablo Larrain’s drama “Spencer”, a biopic about the life of Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”, “Sils Maria”), has appeared on the network. The film will be released in theaters on November 5.
The video shows Lady Dee’s experiences during the Christmas holidays at Sandringham Palace. Spectators see the confused and tense princess on the way to the gala reception, as well as in the privacy of the garden and in the children’s playroom.
The script was written by Stephen Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). “Spencer” tells about three critical days in the life of Diana, during which she will decide to leave the royal family and part with the heir to the British throne.
In addition to Stewart, the film stars Jack Farthing (Poldark) as Prince Charles and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) – they can also be seen in the trailer. The cast also includes Timothy Spall (The King’s Speech) and Sean Harris (The Borgia).
The project was produced by Juan de Dios Larrain, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jacowski and Paul Webster. The composer is Radiohead guitarist Johnny Greenwood, who previously worked on soundtracks for Paul Thomas Anderson’s films.
“Spencer is an immersion in an emotional representation of who Diana was at a turning point in her life,” said Stewart, which Larraine noted for her natural ability to be mysterious, fragile and at the same time strong.
Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles from 1981 to 1996. In 1997, she died tragically in a car accident. The film Princess Diana is dedicated to her last days. The Last Day in Paris ”, in which the Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly performed the main role. The film “Diana: A Love Story” also tells about the life of the Princess of Wales, in which Naomi Watts played the role of Diana.