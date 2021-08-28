The girl spent a week with nails like Kylie Jenner and shared her horror: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

For the sake of experiment, the journalist did a manicure like that of foreign celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, and shared her horror. Corresponding material appeared on The Sun.

Yasmin Harisha decided to learn from her own experience how stars with ten-centimeter nails cope with everyday affairs. “My boyfriend’s eyes almost popped out of their sockets – and that’s not in a good way. And my poor parents were afraid that one of the nails would fall into the food while I was preparing dinner. At first glance, ordinary affairs suddenly turned out to be a difficult task. Unbuttoning and changing jewelry is generally useless, it turned out to be beyond my strength, ”she said.

According to the girl, she managed to adapt to typing on the keyboard: “I used the pads and the outer sides of the fingers instead of the tips, which is why I made a mountain of typos.” In addition, Harisha complained that it was impossible to go to the toilet with such nails. “Now I think these celebrities should have an assistant to look after them after going to the restroom. Or they have too much free time, ”the heroine complained.

Moreover, the journalist learned a few tricks to get the moisturizer out of the jar. The decisive test at the end of the week, she said, was opening a can of Coca-Cola. “I tried to use the side of my finger to open this lock. But the tip of the nail slipped off and got stuck underneath. The claw came off by the roots. My finger has never in my life sore and throbbed with pain, “- said Harisha.

“With such long nails it is worth hiring an assistant, or better – a whole retinue that will serve your hands and feet,” the heroine of the article laughed.

In June, American Lee Redmond, who entered the Guinness Book of Records for her nails with a total length of 8.6 meters, spoke about their loss. She said she lost her nails in a car accident. The record holder was sitting in the passenger seat when the car crashed into three other vehicles.