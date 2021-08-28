“The main hit of the summer”: Ariana Grande with a new boyfriend, Justin Bieber with his wife, Kylie Jenner and other stars in the video Stuck with U

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber

Today Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber presented their first collaboration to fans – a romantic ballad called Stuck with U and a cute video for it. The music video was recorded in self-isolation, and not only Justin himself with his wife Hayley Baldwin and Ariana Grande took part in it, but also such stars as Gwyneth Paltrow with her husband Brad Falchuk, sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as ordinary people sitting quarantined, and even paramedics.

The joint single of Ariana and Justin was recorded as part of a charity event – all the proceeds from downloading the song and watching the music video will go to help children and others in need during this difficult period of the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m incredibly excited because we finally did it! I am releasing a new song together with my friend Ariana Grande. All proceeds from sales will go to grants and scholarships for children, as well as other needs of people affected by the pandemic,

– Bieber told about the new collaboration.

Hayley Baldwin and Justin Bieber in the video for the song Stuck with U

The funds will be donated to the Children’s Fund to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, ambulance workers, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and others who are on the front lines of the global epidemic.

Grande added.

Ariana Grande in the video for the song Stuck with U

Ariana admitted that she and Justin had long thought about recording a song together – they agreed on this at the Coachella festival last year. The star could not even imagine that they would have to release a single under such circumstances, but she is still very grateful that the cooperation took place and turned out to be successful.

Justin, in turn, called this song the anthem of all school graduates who this year were left without a traditional ball, and also encouraged them to record their romantic videos with this ballad. By the way, the song Stuck with U, which talks about how pleasant it is to stay at home with your loved one, has already been named the main hit of this summer, promising to be completely different from usual due to the consequences of the pandemic.









Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow in the video for the song Stuck with U Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the video for the song Stuck with U

In the video, Justin constantly appears in the frame with his wife and shows how they spend their time in quarantine. Grande, on the other hand, mostly poses either alone or with her dog, and only in the final seconds of the video a tall young man appears in the frame – Ariana dances with him and gently drowns in his arms. Many recognized the realtor Dalton Gomez in the guy on the video, rumors about Grande’s romance with whom have been circulating on the network for several months.

Ariana Grande with her boyfriend in the video for the song Stuck with U Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber in the video for the song Stuck with U