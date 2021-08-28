thinner Selena Gomez bared her shoulders for gloss









The parade of images was completed by a dress with a black velvet bow. Selena’s curls were styled with a slight carelessness effect, and the makeup was made more natural. This time, the popular girl tried on earrings with transparent shining stones. The actress mysteriously looked away.

Fans admired Selena’s beauty. “So beautiful”, “Awesome”, “Girl on fire!”, “This is our girl! Goddess! “,” What are you doing for the night? No words “,” God, what a woman “,” Why is she so beautiful? ” Baby, you impress ”,“ My heart is wounded by this beauty ”,“ The love of my life, ”the followers said.







Selena impressed fans with a change in appearance. The actress has noticeably lost weight, and showed a slender figure in extravagant outfits. Gomez tried on a sheer skirt with stylish underwear visible underneath.

The pop diva flirted with ex-boyfriend Lily-Rose Depp. In a conversation with him, Selena noted that she likes to be alone and she enjoys the moments of freedom. The actress rejected the ability to search for the chosen one in dating apps.

The singer showed off her forms under the scorching sun. She appeared in a stylish bikini and posed for the camera. Selena admitted that she was able to cope with depression.