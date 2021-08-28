Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu Set Up on Dogecoin | Blockchain24

Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu has outlined a bullish thesis on Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Speaking on the August 25 episode of Game Theory of Crypto Podcast, Zhu stated that he is betting on DOGE because the meme coin has attracted more interest from blue-collar traders than any other crypto on the market. During the interview, Zhu pointed to data from popular retail app Robinhood, which released its Q2 report earlier this month and reported that 62% of the firm’s second-quarter crypto revenue came from trading DOGE:

“The best way to understand DOGE, I think, is to look at Robinhood, DOGE accounts for 60% of their crypto income.” “The same thing, in my opinion, is happening now on Coinbase. So a few days ago, the volume of DOGE was higher than Ether. You know, people want to trade DOGE,” he added.







On July 19, it was reported that DOGE’s daily trading volume reached nearly $ 1 billion in the second quarter. For comparison, the average daily volume of the favorite meme coin in the first quarter was $ 74 million. The CEO of Three Arrows Capital emphasized that “DOGE’s recognition rate is 4x that of Ethereum” in communities that are not well versed in crypto.

“If you just look at social media, DOGE is the only coin where you can see everyone’s interest,” he said.

While more seasoned traders may steer clear of DOGE due to its coin meme status and volatility, Zhu questioned the idea that “crypto has to be serious” to be successful. He compared it to Ripple (XRP), which recently faced a lengthy litigation with the US Securities Commission, but achieved a 36,000% gain in 2017.