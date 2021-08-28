Ukrainian Kardashian Alena Omovich showed curvaceous forms without underwear: “To the envy of everyone”

The popular Ukrainian model and blogger Alena Omovich, who is known for her controversial actions, again shared candid photos.

The new post of the Ukrainian Kardashian appeared on her page on the social network Instagram, of which she is an active user. Regularly, candid pictures appear on her page, which fans really like. In total, 1.6 million users are watching every day.

In this Alena Omovich took several photographs in the mirror at once. She put on neon underwear, but she decided not to wear a bra, only a thin beige dress.

She chose a black cap as an accessory.

She exhibited two pictures at once, and asked the fans to choose which one is better.

“Oops🤭 1 or 2? 😈” – said in the message.

In less than a day, the publication received 45 thousand likes, which is a pretty good result.

In the comments, users began to write what they think about the post:

“Deleted me again”;

“Pretty woman fire is just the envy of everyone 🔥”;

“How many ml are in the lips?”;

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”;

“The upper lips are super! Hopefully the bottom is not less?”;

“On the second, the problem with the legs … and so not bad))”.









Screenshot of comments, photo: Instagram

It is worth noting that the girl often turns to plastic surgeons and does not hide this fact at all. She has already managed to enlarge her lips, breasts, buttocks, reduce her nose, make expressive cheekbones and a “cat’s look”.

