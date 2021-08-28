Western media reported news about the actress’s personal life

An insider spoke about the relationship between Friends star Jennifer Aniston and her new boyfriend.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston increasingly intrigues fans with events from her personal life. It seems that the actress has finally come to her senses after a difficult divorce from Justin Theroux and is ready for a new relationship.

Recently, information appeared in foreign media that the heart of the 52-year-old actress is no longer free. While nothing is known about her new boyfriend, however, as noted by people close to Jennifer Aniston, he treats and protects the star with trepidation.

“They have so much in common. He is down-to-earth, handsome, constantly making her smile and feel safe. Jennifer trusts him very much, ”an anonymous source shared exclusively with In Touch.

It is also reported that one of the best qualities of Jennifer’s new lover is that “he was never a fan of her and did not know her friends,” which makes the actress incredibly happy. Aniston and her boyfriend just love movies, cooking and dogs.









Jennifer has not yet officially confirmed whether she is actually in a relationship right now. However, fans of the star are eagerly awaiting good news from her.

