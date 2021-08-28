What Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway and Emma Stone will do

Finding out which projects the Oscar-winning stars have joined.

The Cannes Film Festival is over, but news from the world of cinema continues to arrive. Let’s figure out what interesting projects have been put into production in recent days.

Charlize Theron

The Oscar-winning actress will develop The Final Girl Support Group for HBO Max. She will be accompanied by Andy and Barbara Muschetti, who worked on the box-office success of Stephen King’s It. The new project is based on the horror novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix. The plot focuses on members of a therapeutic support group for girls who survived the massacres (the term final girl just describes the heroine of a horror film who survives in the finale). The experiences of the heroines inspired slasher franchises in the 1980s and 1990s. The novel was published last week, the dates of the start of filming and the premiere of the series have not yet been announced.

Ann Hataway









But the star “The Devil Wears Prada” is collaborating with Amazon. The actress will star in the film adaptation of Robin Lee’s novel The Idea of ​​You. The film will be adapted and directed by Tony Award-nominated Jennifer Westfeldt and produced by Katie Schulman, who won the Oscar for Crash. The Idea of ​​You tells the story of 40-year-old Sophie, whom her husband left for a young mistress, at the same time canceling a trip to a music festival with her 15-year-old daughter. The heroine goes to Coachella instead of the negligent ex-spouse and unexpectedly meets the lead singer of the most popular boy band on the planet.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary are developing a new film for the independent hit studio A24. At the same time, this time both the Oscar-winning actress and the former SNL screenwriter will remain behind the scenes. The plot of the picture has not yet been disclosed, but it is known that the main role will be played by Tilda Swinton (by the way, this week the actress joined Wes Anderson’s new project, so she now has a rather busy schedule). Dave’s former colleague Julio Torres, who will also star in the film, will take over the director’s chair for Stone and McCary’s unnamed project. The date of the premiere has not yet been announced.