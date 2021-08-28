why Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox

Recently, the adoption of Angelina Jolie’s eldest heir has been widely publicized for the documentary Stolen Children. And now a friend of the actress, who helped the Hollywood star to adopt Maddox in Cambodia, told why she chose this baby.

Angelina Jolie and Maddox (Photo by Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

Maddox turned 20 on August 5, and actress former business partner Sarath Moon told DailyMail that he is proud of his help for the star.

Jolie faced a bureaucratic adoption headache back in 2002 and asked Sarata to help her. The man was to appear as Maddox’s father in his adoption court papers.

Sarath Mounh, Angelina Jolie and Maddox (photo: social networks)

Having a Cambodian father helped solve many of the legal problems that Angelina faced as a foreigner, especially after the government took harsh measures against intercountry adoption due to child trafficking.

Angelina Jolie, Maddox and Robert De Niro (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Sarat has now revealed why the 46-year-old actress wanted to adopt a child from Cambodia after falling in love with the place while filming there in 2000. “There are many children in the world who need good care, need a better life. By then, she wanted to be a mother, but she thought it was better to be a mother to some child who desperately needs good care. That’s why she chose Maddox over a biological child. This is what I heard from her, we talked about everything.

He was smart and quick-witted. A wonderful child who smiled at people more than any other toddler. I remember his smile. According to Angelina, when she visited the shelter and saw Maddox, he smiled at her and stood up, instead of crying like all other babies. He smiled at her, it touched Jolie’s heart, so she chose Maddox, ”recalls the man.









Sarath Mounh, Angelina Jolie and Maddox (photo: social networks)

Sarath has no regrets about helping Angie personally by becoming Maddox’s father. They became friends after Sarata, a non-profit organization, worked with the Jolie Foundation: “At that time, child trafficking was a very serious problem in Cambodia, there were many legal issues to be resolved, and she did not want things to go wrong. As a friend and colleague, I was there to help with legal issues and register Maddox as my adopted son, then I signed a legal document so she could adopt Maddox. I don’t know why they wanted me to help or how they got into this situation. “

Maddox and Angelina Jolie (Photo byGetty Images)

Now Sarath hopes that Maddox and Angelina will stay true to their word that Cambodia will always be part of Maddox’s personality: “We were proud and happy that he grew up in such a family. Many other people don’t get that chance. Jolie planned to return to us as often as possible, it was supposed to be a second home for Maddox. He grew up in modern society, if he could contribute to the cause of his people, that would be very good. If he could learn about his heritage and culture, how he ended up in the orphanage …

He could be on the street or become addicted. The orphanage system in Cambodia is not well managed and many children are not protected. He is a happy boy compared to many, many in Cambodia. It would be nice if he came back and helped the community. “

Angelina Jolie and Maddox (Photo by Christopher Jue / Getty Images for Disney)

Recall that the actress has three biological children from her ex-husband Brad Pitt – 15-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivian, as well as three adopted children – 20-year-old Maddox and 17-year-old Pax from Cambodia, 16-year-old Zakhara from Ethopia …