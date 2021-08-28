“Working on tracks with Aljay and Morgenstern” | Articles

The Grammy winner in the Best Remix category Imanbek, aka Imanbek Zeykenov, wants to work with Selena Gomez, will learn to play DJ turntables and go on a world tour in the fall, and still writes music on the same non-professional equipment with which took his first creative steps in 2017. The author of the triumphant version of the song Roses by rapper SAINt JHN told Izvestia about this in an exclusive interview.

Google the nomination

– Congratulations on winning the Grammy! Was that expected?

– Quite. The five nominees had equal chances, but I believed very strongly in my victory, as much as possible. And all my acquaintances too.

– Do you remember the moment when you learned about your nomination?

– I was broadcasting on Instagram. And then the audience writes to me “You are nominated for a Grammy, congratulations!” Then again and again. I turned off the broadcast, googled – and really!

Photo: vk.com/Imanbek

– You participated in the ceremony remotely. Why didn’t you go to the USA?

– Because the quarantine. I couldn’t fly there.

– But would you like to be there in person?

– You know, I would like to be online more than traditionally. Somehow I got used to this format …

In Los Angeles, for the 63rd time, the Grammy was presented – an annual music award. The ceremony was supposed to take place in January, but it had to be postponed due to the difficult epidemiological situation in California. Brittany Howard with the best rock song Stay High and other winners – in the Izvestia photo gallery Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Rich Fury Megan T. Stallion wins Best Rap Performance in a Duet with Beyoncé in the song Savage Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Rich Fury Body Count Bum-Rush Wins Top Metal Artist Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Rich Fury Bruno Mars and Anderson Pak honored Little Richard’s memory by performing two of his songs Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Mazur Debi Nova – nominee for the best Latin pop album – amazed the audience primarily with her outfit Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Mazur DaBaby – nominee for the award for the best rap performance – came to the ceremony with his mother Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Mazur Comedian Trevor Noah – host of the ceremony Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Mazur The outfit of Noah, the younger sister of singer Miley Cyrus, nominated for Best New Artist, has become the subject of jokes and gossip Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Mazur Jené Aiko, Album of the Year Nominee, and Big Sean, Not Best Rap Artist This Year Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Mazur Anderson Pak nominated for best music video with his “Lockdown” Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Mazur Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada speaking – Black Pumas Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Winter / Eric Burton Taylor Swift with Quarantined Folklore Wins Album of the Year Photo: REUTERS / CBS / Handout Megan T. Stallion on stage Photo: REUTERS / CBS / Handout Dua Lipa won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album by Future Nostalgia Photo: REUTERS / CBS / Handout Dodge Cat Record of the Year contender Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Winter Mickey Guyton is the first black female singer to be nominated for a Country Solo Recording Photo: REUTERS / CBS / Handout Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted became Best Record of the Year, and she received another award for Best Song for a Film – the title theme of the James Bond film No Time to Die. Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Winter





HER and Tiara Thomas receive an award for the song of the year “I Can’t Breathe” – these were the last words of the African American George Floyd, whose death provoked many months of protests Black Lives Matte Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Winter Beyoncé became the leader in the number of nominations: she received awards for the best R&B performance of Black Parade and the best video for Brown Skin Girl, as well as for the best rap song and best rap performance in a duet with Megan T. Stallion Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Winter

Path from the railroad

– Why did you go to transport college after school?

– Because my friends went there. I never dreamed of being a railroad worker, I just went there for the company. And I started writing music when I was already studying. In 17 years. He remixed Roses when he was 18.

– When did you quit your job on the railroad?

– More than a year ago. Got out of there, tired. When I was in practice, I thought that maybe I would stay, but no – the practice ended, and I quit.

– The song Roses was released in 2016. You remixed it in 2019. Why did the choice fall on this not the newest composition? In the original, she’s pretty sad.

– In fact, I chose it at random. It just fit what I wanted to do. I’ve done unofficial remixes of everything I listen to. And it cannot be said that Roses is any special, so the choice fell on him. I just had a lot of time then, so I did whatever I wanted. As for the mood of the remix, that’s the point. Agree, it was more interesting to make a sad track funny than a funny one and leave it that way.

Roses track poster Photo: youtube.com

– The remix got three times more views on YouTube than the original. How did it happen? How do you explain this for yourself?

– These are two different compositions. Maybe people just like dance music more than rap underground.

– Did you expect this kind of success when you composed the remix?

– No! I didn’t want to publish it at all. I did it, listened it again, thought, “Oh well, let it be.” I posted it on VKontakte. One day I am standing at a bus stop, waiting for the bus to go to work. And then I hear that my remix is ​​playing. Shock! At this moment, I just experienced the coolest emotions. Almost the same as when they received the Grammy.

– At that moment, were you still working on the railway?

– I got a job there when the track was gaining popularity. I was in college then, and we were supposed to have an internship in the summer.

Tracks “on the knee”

– How did your family react to your success?

– Well, how was she supposed to react? We were delighted, of course. It’s cool, you see. But even when I was just doing music, there was no such thing that someone would say “why is this necessary”? He writes and writes.

– When you wrote this track, you had a laptop and regular wired headphones.

– I still use them.

Photo: Depositphotos

– So you don’t have professional equipment?

– No. I don’t understand people who want to write music, for this they invest millions in studio equipment, but in the end, they do not get anything good. The studio is more about providing sound quality. And you can come up with an idea with simple headphones. …

– How did you learn to make remixes on an old computer?

– Via YouTube. There are free lessons that explain what to do, what programs to download. And then it’s a matter of imagination.

– How many tracks have you written in total?

– If we count both unofficial and official remixes, then more than 50.

– Which one was the very first?

– Honestly – I don’t remember. It seems that it was a remix of one of the SS artists.

R&B and pop artist The Limba Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

– Did you do it on your compatriots?

– Of course. On The Limba (Mukhametali Akhmetzhanov, Kazakh and Russian r‘n‘b executor. – “Izvestia”). Even before the story with Roses, he heard my remix, said “cool”, and that’s it. So it remained without an official release. I was not offended, everything is fine (pretends to hold back a tear)… But now they already want a collaboration. But the schedule of my releases is now scheduled for a very long time.

Morgenstern, Selena Gomez and World Tour

– What are your plans?

– I want to write a very cool track to get another Grammy (smiles)… Better than one Grammy, there can only be two Grammy. I also have a goal to record collabs with Selena Gomez and Halsey.

– How did it happen that SAINt JHN found out about your remix?

– When he was on tour in Russia, I found out that they love him very much in my version of Roses. At the time when we were preparing the official (agreed with the performer and the label. – “Izvestia”) release of this remix, it was already in first place in shazams in Russia. Stupidly unofficial remix without an avatar – in the first place in Shazam Russia! Kapets how cool! Now Spotify has about 1.4 million streams per day. Less than it was at its peak, but still!

Photo: Global Look Press / ImagePressAgency / face to face

– Do you plan to work with any of the Russian performers?

– We are already working. With Eljay and Morgenstern.

– Even before winning the Grammy, you had a joint mini-album (EP) with Rita Ora. How did it happen?

– It all started with one track. My manager told me: “Do you want a collaboration with Rita Ora?” I say: “Of course!” They sent me vocals, I wrote the music for it, sent it, she didn’t like it at first. Made the second version. This has already been perceived more or less. Then there was a big pause, and suddenly she comes back and says, “Let’s do an EP.”

Singer Rita Ora Photo: Global Look Press / ImagePressAgency / face to face

– You have been playing the guitar since the age of 8. Do you have a musical education?

– No, I played the guitar not professionally, yard songs. Why do I need a musical education? If there is even one reason, I want to get it. But I don’t play instruments. And electronic music can be written without education. Another thing is that all summer I will seriously learn to play DJ turntables, so that closer to autumn I will start performing on my own. My team wants to send me on a world tour.

– Returning to your triumph at the Grammy and the success of the Roses track: can we say that, in fact, it is an accident that he shot like that?

– Yes. Absolutely.