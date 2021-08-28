XRP Ledger May Have “Light” Account Type | Blockchain24

XRPL Labs, the software development team that is developing the XRP Ledger blockchain platform, has presented an important proposal: a new account type can be added to the XRPL toolkit.

Light Lite Accounts Can Be Launched In XRP Ledger

According to an official announcement posted by XRPL Labs on their official social media channels, the developers have submitted the XLS-23d standard proposal, the gist of which is described in the following tweet.

“Introducing Lite Accounts. Richard and WietseWind have come up with a new standard offering (XLS-23d) for XRP Ledger accounts with lower reserve requirements that consume less XRPL space. The Lite Accounts offer also includes “sponsored accounts,” the post said.







The project, hosted on GitHub, proposes to allow XRP holders to open a new type of XRP Ledger account (“Lite Accounts”) with only one XRP, while the “Account Reserve” for regular accounts is 5 XRP (plus 15 redeemable XRP ).

XRPL Labs Lead Developer Witse Wind added that Lite Accounts’ functionality will be limited: they will only support storing, sending and receiving XRP tokens. They cannot be used, for example, to create offers, receipts, payment channels, or hooks.

If adopted, this amendment will optimize the data storage logic in the XRP Ledger: “less XRPL space” will be consumed by “Lite Accounts”.

Sponsored accounts can be opened with a single XRP

The second part of the proposal aims to introduce the “Sponsored” account type: it paves the way for sponsored users to register with the XRP Ledger.

Once an XRP holder pays one XRP for a “sponsored” account, his / her clients can use it. Otherwise, the sponsor can exchange one XRP.

“Light accounts” can be upgraded to full accounts by paying additional XRP fees.