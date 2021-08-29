Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek defend humanity in the new teaser for “The Eternals”

There is a funny reference to the Avengers in the video.

Shot from the movie “The Eternals”

Disney has unveiled a spectacular new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ The Eternals starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.



In the video, special attention was paid to the prehistory of the immortal aliens of the Eternal race. As you can see, the heroes arrived on Earth in ancient times. They helped people develop and survive, while not interfering in their affairs, which explains their absence in the war with Thanos.





Promotional poster of the movie “The Eternals”

However, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, something will happen, because of which the Eternals will finally come out of the shadows. Although Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) does not say that he was hiding, the hero became a real Bollywood star. The planet is expected to be attacked by the Deviants, longtime enemies of the Eternals. Then the superheroes will unite to protect humanity.

The video also contains a reference to the Avengers. The Eternals discuss who will lead the team after Captain America and Iron Man. Ikaris (Richard Madden) jokingly notes that he would have done the job. It is clear that this will not happen, because he already has his own team, and even of a universal scale.









The Eternals will also include Ajak (Hayek), Tena (Jolie), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Leah McHugh), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Fastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Maccari (Lauren Ridloff ). Kit Harington played a man named Dane Whitman, he will become the Black Knight.

Chloe Zhao’s “The Eternals” is set to premiere on November 4.

