Angelina Jolie poses surrounded by insects on World Bee Day

45-year-old actress allowed herself to be covered from head to toe with bees for a stunning portrait for National Geographic to raise human awareness on World Bee Day on May 20.

The video, which was posted on the magazine’s Instagram account, shows how dangerous insects crawl along the chest, neck and even the actress’s face while she seems completely unperturbed.

“Everyone on the set, with the exception of Angelina, had to wear protective suits. In order for the bees to feel relatively safe and calm, it was necessary to create an atmosphere of silence and darkness. Angelina stood absolutely motionless for 18 minutes, and never moved, “- said photographer Dan Winters…

The Oscar-winner was recently named the “godmother” of the five-year Women for the Bees program launched by Guerlain and UNESCO, which will help train and support 50 female beekeepers around the world. As part of her new role, the actress will take part in a 30-day program in Provence, France, where she also plans to undergo beekeeping training.

The mother, who single-handedly raises six children, said in an accompanying interview that her clan is “much more knowledgeable” about the environment than she was at their age.









“Look, it depends on the generation. The decisions we make now and what we do in the next 10, 20 years will affect how we live on this planet. Or we will break it forever. Unfortunately, they know it. It is very difficult for children to perceive this. I cannot imagine myself as a small child again. Will the Earth be able to exist in the same way, will there be bees and pollination – that’s not what I thought at 12 years old. “

Jolie explained that there are two types of bees: “wild and solitary or domestic and honey.” When asked what type she herself belongs to, the actress joked: “I feel like I’ve worked a lot as a house bee lately, but at heart I’m wild and lonely.”

To shoot a spectacular image, the actress of the film “Lara Croft” had to give up a shower for three days.