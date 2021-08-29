Angelina Jolie puts out Montana – Kommersant FM – Kommersant

Shootouts, fights and the blazing forest of Montana. The action thriller starring Angelina Jolie was among the top three most popular novelties in the Russian box office. The film “Those Who Wish Me Death”, based on the bestseller of the same name, tells about a woman saving someone else’s child from killers. For Jolie, this is the first serious dramatic role in several years. In recent years, she has starred mainly for children’s projects. According to forecasts, in the opening weekend, the new film will collect about 50 million rubles in Russian cinemas. How do critics assess him? And hasn’t Angelina Jolie lost the status of a Hollywood star in the eyes of a mass audience? About this – Alexander Rassokhin.

The trailer for “Those Who Wish Me Death” promises 1.5 hours of stunning action scenes: Angelina’s heroine Jolie Hannah was a firefighter in the past, but now works in the wilderness as a patrolman on a watchtower. One day she meets a frightened boy who is being chased by the killers who killed his father. Hannah decides to save the child. The whistle of bullets begins a fierce pursuit through the blazing forest.

In addition to Jolie, John Bernthal appears in the action movie, known for his role as the Punisher in the MCU and thanks to the show “The Walking Dead”. And one of the hitmen was played by Nicholas Hoult from Mad Max and the TV series The Great. A successful caste is the main, but not the only trump card of the film, the American media write. The New York Times praises a well-crafted script that cleverly combines multiple storylines, while Variety celebrates Taylor Sheridan’s spectacular wildfire scenes. His most recent work was the Western series Yellowstone, which received critical acclaim and an 8.5 rating on the IMDB website. The director’s new film is unlikely to repeat this success, says film critic Yegor Belikov: “It seemed to me that he somehow rethought how American nature should look. I found a completely new nature, one that no one seems to have filmed, and based on it I built an extremely accurate, painful story about the life of an Indian reservation.

In this sense, "Those Who Wished Me Death" is definitely a step back, there is no Sheridan's identity here.









It seems that this is more of an extra job than a full-time job. Jolie was hired simply because she was finally persuaded to take on some unexpected role for her. Probably, this film is visually noticeable, and the fire was shot very beautifully. But on the basis of such a rich texture, one could come up with something more interesting. ”

For Angelina Jolie, “Those Who Wish Me Death” is almost the first dramatic role in 10 years. All this time, she mainly starred in fairy-tale projects like “Maleficent” and voiced cartoon characters. According to Variety, the image of a woman saving a child suits Jolie like no one else, because she herself has three adopted children.

However, the actress has lost her status as a star, which guarantees the film an impressive collection, believes Alexander Izotov, president of Tsar Pictures: “We remember, of course, Maleficent, which raised more than $ 800 million, and where Angelina Jolie is pulling out the whole film. But what played in that picture was that it was Disney, a big big-budget movie. We also see other works in which box office failures were obvious. For example, the film “Cote d’Azur”, which collected nothing at all, or the picture “Fairy Tale”, which went out into a pandemic and collected absolutely crumbs. For some reason, it seems to me that the peak of Jolie’s popularity took place 7-8 years ago. And the fact that she did not act in films for long enough did not change the situation. It’s now a thriller, not a classic action movie.

Still, it would be more interesting for the viewer to watch how she chops to the right and left, and does not run away the whole film.

But the fact that there are no major blockbuster premieres right now will help the film get more at the box office. “

Angelina Jolie will soon be part of the Marvel Comics Universe. In November, the film “The Eternals” will be released, where the actress will play the main role and appear as a warrior of an alien race who is trying to protect earthlings from enemies from outer space.

Elizaveta Skobtsova