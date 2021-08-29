Angelina Jolie, Sienna Miller and other Hollywood lovebirds

Hollywood marriages are very fragile and short-lived. On one hand, you can count couples who live happily ever after, wanting to die in one day. Most of them get divorced in a year or two. The average length of marriage in Hollywood is 7 years. And okay, if the spouses really have cooled feelings for each other, or the work schedules are so tight that it turns out not to see the soul mate for several months. But when it comes to another woman – here no one forgives betrayal to anyone! Even true fans condemn. So who are they – the famous Hollywood homeless women?

Love broke out between her and Brad Pitt during the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Only at that time the actor was married to another actress – Jennifer Aniston. The latter, everyone said that her husband had an affair on the side, but she tried not to believe the rumors. Of course, Pitt denied everything, but eventually filed for divorce from Jennifer in 2005. Aniston was worried about a divorce for a long time, did not trust men and was known as one of the loneliest actresses in Hollywood. Angelina and Brad were in a civil marriage until 2014. During this period, they had three children: Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, and Brad also adopted Angie’s adopted children: Pax, Maddox and Zahara. Just 2 years after the official marriage, Angelina filed for divorce. The reason was disagreement in the methods of raising children and Brad’s alcohol dependence.

The charming blonde has destroyed more than one marriage and broke not a single male heart. While filming Alfie Handsome, or What Men Want, Sienna met heartthrob Jude Law. At that time, the actor was married to Sedie Frost (she gave her husband three children), but this did not stop Sienna. She publicly announced that she would take Jude away from her wife. And so it happened. Lowe divorced his wife, officially began dating Sienna, and even proposed to her. The wedding did not take place, Miller found out that Jude was cheating on her with the nanny of her children. After Lowe, Sienna switched to another unfree man. It was the heir to the oil empire, Balthazar Getty. He was married to Rozzet Milligan, but because of Miller, Balthazar left his wife and four children. The relationship did not last long, Sienna returned back to Jude, and Balthazar – to Rozzet. Miller and Lowe finally broke up in 2011.

The stunning beauty Amber Heard stole Johnny Depp from Vanessa Paradis. And they, by the way, lived together for 14 years and gave birth to two children. But this did not stop Amber at all, and Johnny, like an obedient heifer, followed the young girl. This did not bring him happiness, as far as we remember. Love was complex, burning, scandalous, passions boiled so that the whole world knew what was happening behind the closed walls of the house of Amber and Johnny. They got married after 3 years of dating: in 2015. A year later, Amber filed for divorce, failing to pacify her husband’s complex temper. Johnny was known to have a drink. And yet, it turns out, he was a real tyrant who harassed poor Amber all day. It’s hard to believe in this, since Heard could not provide any evidence, and Vanessa defended her former partner, assuring that Johnny would not offend the fly.

The Gossip Girl star met Ryan Reynolds on the set of the superhero film Green Lantern. During this period, the actor was married to another Hollywood blonde – Scarlett Johansson. Ryan and Scarlett had a rather tense relationship lately, Blake encouraged a new acquaintance, so Reynolds fell in love. In 2010, Ryan filed for divorce from Scarlett, and in 2012 he married Blake. Scarlett was beside herself with indignation and still blames Lively for breaking up with Ryan, even though so many years have passed. Blake and Ryan have been happy for 10 years now. After the birth of her first daughter, James, Lively decided to retire from her career, leaving all the laurels and the role of breadwinner of the family to her husband. In total, Blake and Ryan have three daughters: James, Iness and Betty.

It is difficult to imagine that Julia ruined someone’s marriage, but, alas, no one is without sin. The famous Hollywood actress in 2000 on the set of the film “Mexican” met with cinematographer Daniel Moder. At the time of the meeting with Julia, Daniel was married to Vera Steimberg, but this did not prevent him from having an affair with a red-haired beauty. Vera did not agree to a divorce for a long time, Julia even offered her a large amount of compensation, if only everything would be over as soon as possible, and she could be happy with Daniel. Vera turned out to be very principled and did not take money. Each time the amount increased, Steimberg eventually surrendered. Daniel got his freedom and could marry Julia. This happened in 2002, and in 2004 the couple had twins – the girl Hazel Patricia and the boy Finneas Walter. Another son, Henry Daniel, was born in 2007. After so many years, Julia and Daniel are still together and there have never been rumors that something is going upside down in their family.

The winner of four Golden Globe awards, the star of the Homeland TV series and one of the most famous Juliet on the planet, took two men away from the family. Nobody expected this from Claire. In 2003, Danes destroyed Bill Crudup’s relationship. At that time, his common-law wife, actress Mary-Louise Parker, was seven months pregnant. Claire and Bill’s relationship lasted 2 years. The next victim was the actor Hugh Dancy, who was in a relationship with the famous artist Annie Morris. Hugh left Ann without hesitation, began an affair with Claire, which led to the wedding in 2009. The couple are still together, raising two sons – Cyrus and Rowan.

A pop diva can take a man out of any family, you just have to beckon with your finger. And so it happened with Mark Anthony. The popular Latin American singer dumped his wife, Miss Universe winner, Dayanaru Torres Delgado, for J. Lo. She gave Mark two sons, but the marriage collapsed. Jennifer Lopez was the reason. Mark and Jen got married in July 2004 (a week after Anthony’s divorce from Dayanara). For a long time, Lopez and Anthony were considered the most exemplary and beautiful pair of Hollywood hills. But in the seventh year of marriage, the couple could no longer compromise each other and decided to divorce. Both said that the decision was extremely difficult, but it was the only correct one at that moment. Jennifer and Mark have maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their children.

