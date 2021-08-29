Angelina Jolie started Instagram and published a letter from a girl from Afghanistan

Angelina Jolie, actress and special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees registered on instagram.

In her first post, she called for attention to the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) seized power.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate freely on social media and freely express their thoughts. Therefore, I started Instagram to share their stories and convey the voices of people who stand up for their rights, as well as fight for human rights around the world, ”the actress wrote in the first publication.

The actress published a letter from an Afghan girl.



In the letter, the girl wrote about her feelings and the attitude of society towards the fact that the Taliban had come to power. There is fear among the residents, she said, although there are those who believe that “the Taliban have changed.” She admitted that she does not believe in the positive changes of this movement, because they have “a very bad past.”









In addition, the girl expressed concern that now she will not be able to attend classes and work in the future. “We think our rights are being violated,” she added.

Angelina Jolie also accompanied her post with a photograph of Afghan women.



“I was on the Afghan border two weeks before the 9/11 terrorist attack, where I met Afghan refugees who had escaped from the Taliban. It was 20 years ago. It is disgusting to see Afghans once again forced to flee because of the fear and uncertainty that grips their country. Spending so much time and money, shedding blood and losing people just to achieve such a result is a failure that is simply impossible to understand, ”the actress wrote.

Jolie stressed that she will look for ways to help the people of Afghanistan. “I hope you will join me,” she said.

At the time of this writing, 4.4 million Instagram users have subscribed to the actress’s account. Jolie published her first post 15 hours ago.

Taliban fighters entered Kabul and took full control of Afghanistan on 15 August. On the same day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country.