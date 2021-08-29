Ariana Grande burst into tears during a performance over the death of a boyfriend – video – showbiz News

Ariana Grande took the death of her ex-lover hard

American pop singer Ariana Grande, who became Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year, was unable to cope with her emotions on stage during her performance.

Also watch in the video the dramatic story of the singer Kylie Minogue, who survived the death of her beloved:

During the performance of the song “Thank you, next” on the stage of Pittsburgh, Ariana Grande could not hold back her tears and skipped lines about the deceased ex-lover Mac Miller. Note that a year ago, the guy died of a drug overdose.

The singer's fans on Instagram posted a touching video of the moment when the American star skips the tracks with a trembling voice and begins to cry.









INSTAGRAM (@malcolmandari) 13 Jun 2019 at 1:38 PDT

We will remind, the singer Ariana Grande, who became engaged to actor and TV presenter Pete Davidson a few weeks after the start of the relationship, broke up almost immediately after the engagement. The couple decided to “take a break” from each other and from their personal lives.

Western media note that the reason for the separation is most likely due to Ariana’s worries about the death of ex-lover Mac Miller, with whom she met for two years and broke up in May. He was found dead on 7 September at his own home in the San Fernando Valley.