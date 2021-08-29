Ariana Grande’s Secret Wedding Details Revealed

Arina Grande’s fans are jubilant: their pet secretly married her lover, 27-year-old real estate agent Dalton Gomez. It is noteworthy that the singer’s relationship officially became the first public after Grande parted ways with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

For the first time, the public learned that Grande had a new chosen one in 2020: even then the singer insisted on attracting as little attention to her novel as possible. On isolation, the lovers were together. Grande and Dalton have officially confirmed their relationship through Ariana’s video for the song Stuck With U.

The other day it became known that Grande secretly legalized her relationship with a young man. The ceremony was modest – the lovers decided to organize it in Montecito in the singer’s house. The event was attended exclusively by the closest ones.

“They both love Montecito and spend a lot of time there together. So it’s only natural that they got married at Ariana’s house. The celebration was humble and deeply personal – fewer than 20 people attended. Ariana and Dalton and their families are very happy ”, – quotes the source of TMZ.









The couple’s friends explained the haste of the decision by the strength of feelings. Grande did not want lavish celebrations.

“They always wanted an intimate ceremony and decided to get married last weekend because they both have busy work schedules. None of them wanted to wait. The ceremony was beautiful and simple – Ari wanted everything to be that way, ”they stated.

Photo source: Photo: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova