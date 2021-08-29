Bitcoin in September could fall by almost $ 10 thousand: it is worth investing in Ethereum, Polkadot and Cardano

At the end of the outgoing week, crypto traders saw the Bitcoin price reaching the level of $ 50,500, which has not been seen since May of this year. After that, the price rolled back.

Mostly cryptocurrencies fell against the background of weakening “bullish sentiment” at the end of the month (“bulls” are those who pull the market up), Anzhej Kovalchuk, chief strategist for cryptocurrencies at TomiEx, said in an interview with UBR.ua.

At the same time, the expert noted that at the same time, shares fell in price in the world, since the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Robert Kaplan, mentioned in an interview with CNBC that he would like to see a reduction in bond purchases announced in September.

This means that crypto traders react, among other things, to comments from government officials and follow monetary policy. That is, the crypto market retains the status of a haven for those who are not ready to withstand market volatility at the time of changes from the Fed.

“Note that traders will be monitoring the option expiration at the end of the month on Friday, which could be a source of volatility.”– says Kovalchuk.

The fact that large holders, the so-called “whales”, are in a profit-taking regime is an unfavorable situation and provokes additional price reductions. But the general trend of the year towards a decrease in prices has not yet been observed, the analyst notes.

“This means that the dynamics of the end of August will be a temporary event and soon the rise in prices will resume.”, – said the chief strategist for cryptocurrencies at TomiEx.

Forecasts for the next week are moderately optimistic, he adds. "We expect that the market will be in a state of trading in a range. This usually happens at the moment of transition from one month to another. That is, for the first week of a new month, you can lay the potential for price fluctuations in the range of $ 43,900-52,356.", – predicts us Anzhej Kovalchuk.









Relying on the news flow in the media, the analyst notes the need to be prepared for any force majeure and high price volatility.

The beginning of September will bring us data from the economic symposium in Jackson Hole on US monetary policy, as well as comments from American corporations about their willingness to support the Goldman Sachs trend of the need for employees to get vaccinated before going to work.

In addition, the situation in Afghanistan will have weight as a pretext for political destabilization throughout the world.

“These general factors, at times, can be much more significant than the situation in the crypto market, bans on the actions of various exchanges, or increased control over individuals who trade on the crypto market.”, – emphasizes in a conversation with UBR.ua Kovalchuk.

Among the cryptocurrencies that are important for traders, the first, according to the expert, are Ethereum, Polkadot and Cardano. Accordingly, when considering investment options, or active trading, preference should be given to the first in the list in terms of capitalization.

“Answering the question of whether it is worth buying a cryptocurrency now, we will keep our conservative tactics that you need to buy gradually, and not immediately with all your savings. The cryptocurrency market is just beginning to become clear, but it is still extremely difficult to fully understand all the triggers of volatility and predict them. hard”, – summed up Anzhey Kovalchuk.