    Star children


    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds become parents for the third time

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

    In the family of 42-year-old Ryan Reynolds and 31-year-old Blake Lively, a replenishment happened: the actress gave birth to her third baby. And it happened, as reported by Us Weekly, back in August!

    The stellar parents themselves, known for their secrecy when it comes to family life and children, have not yet confirmed the information, but an insider, who said that the child is about two months old, shared information with reporters. The sex of the baby and his name, the source decided not to disclose.

    Well, let’s wait for official confirmation from the couple. Yesterday, Reynolds shared a photo with Blake from a date, but the actress’s belly was hidden in the picture.

    Blake Lively and Ryan ReynoldsBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

    Blake Lively’s third pregnancy became known in early May. Then the actress came to support her husband at the premiere of the animated film “Pokemon. Detective Pikachu” (Pokemon: Detective Pikachu) in a tight dress that emphasized her rounded belly. The celebrity couple did not give any comments on this matter and only smiled radiantly at the photographers. A little later, Lively posted on her Instagram a photo from the premiere, which she signed with her usual humor.

    PokeMAMA,

    – wrote Blake in a post.

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

    Recall that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of The Green Lantern in 2010. Their relationship developed rapidly, and after a few months Lively and Reynolds already began to live together. In September 2012, the stars played a magnificent Hollywood wedding. In 2014, their eldest daughter James was born, and two years later, Ines was born.




    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters James and InesRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters James and Ines

