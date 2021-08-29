Blake Lively gave Ryan Reynolds a painting based on his childhood

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

When it comes to gifts, 31-year-old Blake Lively is definitely a pro. The other day, the star handed her husband, 42-year-old Ryan Reynolds, a painting depicting a young newspaper peddler. The actor posted a snapshot of the work on Instagram, calling it “the greatest gift.”

It turned out that the author of the work is an American artist Danny Galiote (he has been creating illustrations for Disney cartoons for twenty years). Prices for his work start at $ 195 and end at $ 15,000.

The picture only at first glance seems the most ordinary, in fact it is full of secret meanings. Thus, the painted cottage is the house in which Reynolds lived as a child, and on the same lawn he and his brother “spent years trying to kill each other.”

According to the actor, now this building has already been destroyed, but he still keeps his image in his memory. The teenager with the bag is a nod to the star’s first job. On the bag of the hero of the picture, you can see the inscription Vancouver Sun – this is the name of the publication where Reynolds worked as a newspaper peddler.

There are many other Easter eggs hidden in the picture. Take a closer look, on the newspaper you can see the portrait and the name of the Canadian actor and comedian John Candy, the idol of Reynolds.

If ever there is a fire, I will be the first to take this picture out of the burning house! And then I’ll come back for Blake

Ryan joked.

Reynolds and Lively often troll each other online. They prove over and over that they have a good sense of humor.









And yes, the actress, who will soon become a mother for the third time (the stars are raising four-year-old daughter James and two-year-old Ines), decided to present a gift to her husband not for an anniversary or birthday, but just like that.