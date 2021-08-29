Blake Lively spoke about the injury on the set and shared a photo from the hospital

Blake Lively

Actress Blake Lively often uses her own Instagram page to advertise new projects with her participation and at the same time deletes all posts except the advertising one. So it happened two weeks ago, when the 32-year-old star was going to talk about the imminent release of the film “The Rhythm Section”, in which she starred. Now, to the delight of the fans, she returned the deleted pictures to the page and shared new ones. In the story, Blake shared a frame from the hospital, where she was taken after filming.



Blake Lively

The photo was taken in 2017, when the shooting of the “Rhythm Section” had just begun. The leading actress was injured on the set. There was a question about the operation on the arm, so the filming process was suspended, and the release date of the tape was postponed.

Literally four weeks after I said: “I’m ready to give my right hand to star in this film!” (It’s good that no one told me to “break my leg”) – the actress shared her memories.



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

She added that at that moment she felt great attention to her person. The world premiere of the film “Rhythm Section” is scheduled for January 3, 2020.

Compared to last year, this year turned out to be calmer for the Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds family. The couple became parents for the third time. They informed the world about the birth of their third daughter two months after the birth of the child.







