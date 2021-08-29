Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston act out an erotic scene from a youth comedy at Zoom

Aniston got the role of Linda Barrett, played by Phoebe Cates in the original film. In a scene (watch out, NSFW!) Played by Pitt and Aniston, Brad fantasizes in the bathroom about Linda coming to him, “whose eyes are burning with passion.”

HOW IS THIS REAL IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/dnGsCmYtvS – sb (@chalametdune) September 18, 2020

“Hi Brad. You know, I’ve always found you incredibly attractive. You are so sexy. Will you come up to me? ” – Aniston reads his text. Pitt has no lyrics in this scene, so he can only hold back his laughter. Morgan Freeman reads the voiceover for the scene.

Then Brad and Linda almost move on to imaginary sex, but at the last moment the real Linda knocks on the bathroom door. By this point, everyone else in the readings (including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, and Sean Penn, among others) is laughing out loud.

On YouTube, you can watch the script reading, which lasts almost an hour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPMvkjP3y5g









Ridgemont High School Rapid Change was released in 1982, starring Sean Penn. The role of Brad was played by Judge Reinhold. It was Penn who gathered his fellow actors for the readings.

Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000-2005. Their divorce was widely covered in the press, as the actor left Aniston for Angelina Jolie. After his divorce from Jolie in 2016, there were rumors that Pitt was dating Aniston again, but the rumors remained rumors.

