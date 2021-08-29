Connecting with nature and working on the album: how Selena Gomez spends the Christmas holidays

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 27, spends Christmas in a quiet and family atmosphere. Yesterday, the singer posted on Instagram several pictures taken during the holidays – on them Gomez poses against the background of snow-covered landscapes (where exactly Selena went to rest, she did not specify).

During the holidays, Gomez does not forget about work on his new album, Rare, which is scheduled for release in early January 2020. In the new pictures, she showed how she signs 4 thousand of her disks.

Selena Gomez

Merry Christmas and blessings to you and your loved ones! The album is out on January 10th!

– Selena told her subscribers.

Judging by the fresh footage, Gomez went to spend her holidays in the mountains – in the photo she appears in warm and cozy clothes and against the background of snow-covered peaks.

Recall that 2019 was very difficult and eventful for Selena Gomez. At the very beginning of the year, the star was recovering after treatment in rehab for prolonged depression. To distract herself from her psychological problems, the singer worked a lot: she collaborated with Puma and wrote songs for the new album.

At the end of November, Selena entered the big stage for the first time in a long time – she performed at the annual American Music Awards. By the way, the performance turned out to be a failure: just before entering the stage, Gomez experienced a panic attack, which made her feel very constrained in front of the audience.









By the end of the year, Selena still managed to recover. In many ways, the singer was helped by a charity trip to Kenya, during which she, along with other volunteers, helped local schoolchildren and shared personal experiences with them.